Overseas traveller isolated

22 December 2021 19:45 IST

THANJAVUR

A youth from Kumbakonam who had visited his hometown from Sharjah tested positive for COVID-19, and his samples have been sent for genome sequencing to identify the variant of the virus.

A 27-year-old man from the Thirumangalam near Kumbakonam landed at the Chennai airport to visit his hometown on December 19. He was sent home to self-monitor. However, on Tuesday, the patient was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after he fell ill with fever symptoms. It was later identified that he tested positive for COVID-19. Since he had travelled from overseas, samples from the patient have been lifted and sent for genome sequencing for detecting the variant of the viral infection, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

The variant can be identified in labs attached to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). The nearest one is in Bengaluru. ‘Only after the results arrive from the lab will we be able to rule out infection due to Omicron variant of COVID virus. The patient will continue to undergo treatment,’ a senior health official said.

The Thanjavur Medical College Hospital has set up a separate ward for international travellers to be isolated and undergo treatment.