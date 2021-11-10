Tiruchirapalli

COVID-19 case count below 150 in central districts

The central region reported 125 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three patients succumbed to the viral infection: two in Tiruvarur district and one in Karur.

Tiruchi district accounted for 38 newly infected patients on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the other eight districts in the central region reported less than 30 cases. In Thanjavur, 27 patients tested positive.

In Karur, 19 patients tested positive. Tiruvarur, meanwhile, registered 17 fresh cases, and Nagapattinam 11. Pudukottai district registered seven cases. Ariyalur reported three, Mayiladuthurai two, and Perambalur one case- the lowest in the region.


