Dip in cases in central districts

The central region reported 170 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number of cases witnessed a downward trend prevalent across most districts in the region. Six deaths of the viral infection were registered, three in Ariyalur district and one each in Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.

Thanjavur continued to report a decline in the number of cases. On Wednesday, 48 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi, meanwhile, registered 44 fresh cases.

The other seven districts in central Tamil Nadu reported less than 25 COVID-19 cases each.

In Tiruvarur, 21 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Nagapattinam and Karur registered 15 fresh cases each. Pudukottai district registered 11 cases and Ariyalur, eight. In Mayiladuthurai, five patients tested positive while Perambalur continued to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases with three fresh cases reported.