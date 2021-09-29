Seven students test COVID-19 positive

29 September 2021 19:18 IST

A private school in Sangupettai here has been closed after seven students tested positive for COVID-19. The school will reopen only on Monday, officials of the district administration said.

One class 12 student at the all-girls school had reported positive a few days ago, following which officials of the Health Department had tested her classmates. The results of the tests returned on Wednesday, when it was found that six more students had also contracted COVID-19.

Officials of the Health Department disinfected the premises of the school and have asked that it be closed till Monday. RT-PCR tests were also lifted for 62 people at the school who had been in contact with the students.

The department will also conduct contact tracing and test the students' primary contacts, senior health officials said. Those who have not been in contact with the students but are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 have been advised to visit the District Headquarters Hospital, the official added.