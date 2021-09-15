Slight dip in COVID-19 cases in region

The central region reported a slight dip in COVID-19 cases, while recording an increase in the number of deaths. On Wednesday, 270 people tested positive and nine more patients succumbed to complications arising out of the infection.

Three patients died in Nagapattinam, two each died in Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai while one each succumbed to it in Perambalur and Tiruchi. Thanjavur district, where over 100 cases were being reported over the last few days, recorded a slight dip. On Wednesday, 72 patients reported positive for COVID-19.

The other eight districts in the region reported less than 50 fresh cases. Tiruchi registered 53, Tiruvarur, 37 and Nagapattinam, 33. Neighbouring Mayiladuthurai reported a dip with 23 fresh cases reported. Both Pudukottai and Karur districts saw 18 patients each report positive on Wednesday, while Ariyalur reported 11. Perambalur reported five fresh cases, the lowest in the region.