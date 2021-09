Vaccination camps today

TIRUCHI

01 September 2021 21:36 IST

COVID 19 vaccination camps would be held at the following places in the city on Thursday:

Corporation Zonal Office, Srirangam; Anganwadi Centre, North Devi Street; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikovil; KNR Vidyalaya, Veereswaram; Holy Cross College; Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College; St.Joseph’s College; Thevar Hall; Renganathan Park, Mela Kasipalayam; Kutch Kadva Marriage Hall, near Palpannai; Anganwadi Centre, near Viragupettai Overhead Water Tank (OHT); Anganwadi Centre, Malligaipuram; Corporation Park, Mahalakshmi Nagar; Nagammai Street Library, Mela Kalkandarkottai; Anganwadi Centre, Ganesapuram; Corporation School, Subramaniapuram; Jamal Mohammed College; Aiman College of Arts and Science for Women, Sathanur; Periyar E.V.R.College; St.Thomas Mercy Home, Crawford; Angawanwadi Centre, Pankali Street; St.Anne’s Middle School, Melapudur; All Saints School, Pattabiraman Street, Thennur; Kanaka School, Chinnasamy Street, Thennur; Methodist Primay School, Woraiyur; Anganwadi Centre, Kuratheru; Makkal Mandram, Thillai Nagar; Anganwadi Centre, Kalnayakkan Street, Woriyur; Anganwadi Centre, near Woraiyur OHT; SIT, Ariyamangalam; Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, Corporation School, Malaikovil, Tiruverumbur; Anganwadi Centre, and Mariamman Kovil Street, Malaikovil. Three hundred doses of Covishield would be administered at each of these camps.

Two-hundred and fifty doses of Covaxin would be administered at each of the camps to be held at Bishop Heber College and Anganwadi Centre, Kaliamman Kovil Street, Edamalaipattipudur. The camps would begin at 9.30 a.m.,.

Advertising

Advertising