Central districts report 283 fresh cases

The central region reported 283 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the districts showed a downward trend. The number of deaths reported in the region registered a slight increase with eight patients succumbing to the illness on Wednesday. Two deaths each were reported in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai districts, while one each was recorded in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts.

Tiruchi district reported a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases with 73 patients testing positive, the highest number reported in the region on Wednesday. Thanjavur reported 70 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Nagapattinam recorded 31 fresh cases, while neighbouring Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts reported 30 each. Pudukottai reported a slight dip with 22 fresh cases. Meanwhile, in Ariyalur 12 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while in Karur, a further dip was reported with nine. The number of fresh cases reported in Perambalur continued to remain within the same range. On Wednesday, six cases were reported.