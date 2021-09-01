‘Get vaccinated’

All persons engaged in food business should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and ensure that employees were vaccinated with both doses, the Food Safety Department has said.

Failure to do so would lead to the temporary closure of their business outlets as per the instructions of Collector S.Sivarasu, R.Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

At a meeting with those engaged in food business on Tuesday, chaired by Mr.Sivarasu, the operators were told that all employees in hotels, bakeries and sweet stalls, groceries, street-side shops and all food business establishments should be vaccinated. They were instructed to ensure that employees, who report symptoms of COVID 19, underwent testing immediately at the nearest Primary Health Centre or government hospital.

Earlier, speaking at an awareness meeting with sweets, savouries and biscuit manufacturers and sellers in the district, he told them to ensure that all their products carried the date of manufacture and expiry. Failure to ensure the same would attract action under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, he cautioned. He told them to ensure that those involved in the manufacturing process wore protective gear such as masks, hand gloves and head covers.