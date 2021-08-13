Central districts report 351 cases

TIRUCHI

13 August 2021 20:25 IST

The central region reported 351 fresh cases for COVID-19 on Friday. The number of deaths from the viral infection in the region saw a spike as 12 people succumbed to the illness, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Health Department.

In Thanjavur district, three patients succumbed to COVID-19, while Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai reported two deaths each. One death each was reported in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai.

Thanjavur district continued to report the highest number of cases amongst the central districts. A total of 114 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while Tiruchi reported 77.

Advertising

Advertising

All other districts in the region reported 40 or lesser cases.

In Tiruvarur district, 38 patients tested positive, while Pudukottai reported 36 and Nagapattinam, 31. Mayiladuthurai reported 19 patients testing positive for COVID-19, Ariyalur 16, and while Karur, 14. Meanwhile, Perambalur district reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the district with six patients reporting COVID-19 positive.

Vaccination camp

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the following camps in the city from 9.30 a.m. on Saturday: Covishield vaccines would be administered at Devi Corporation Elementary School, Srirangam; Ambika Balar Padasalai, Ariyamangalam; St. John's Vestry Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School; SM High School, Woraiyur; Arabic College, Khajanagar; Kanaga Middle School, Tennur; Kingsley Matriculation School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai; Corporation Primary School, Manjathidal; Ayyanar High School, Melur; and Arokiyamatha Matric School, Karumandapam.