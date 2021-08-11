Central districts report 350 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

11 August 2021 22:05 IST

The central region reported 350 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number of patients reporting COVID-19 positive in the district continued to be within the same range over the last few days without a major spike or dip. Ten deaths were reported in the region, an increase compared to recent days.

Three deaths each were reported in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam, two in Thanjavur and one in Tiruvarur district. Tiruchi overtook Thanjavur as the district where the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the region. Tiruchi reported 78 fresh cases of COVID-19, while Thanjavur reported 77.

Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam both reported 40 fresh cases each, reflecting a spike in the number of cases. Pudukottai reported 39, while 23 fresh cases each were reported in Karur and Mayiladuthurai. Ariyalur recorded 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, and Perambalur continued to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases with only eight cases reported on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising