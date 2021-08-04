Central districts report increase in fresh cases

The districts in central Tamil Nadu reported 382 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of cases saw a slight increase compared to the previous days. Meanwhile, the Health Department said that nine more patients had succumbed to the illness in the region.

Three patients died of COVID-19 in Tiruvarur while two each died in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts. Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts reported one COVID-19 death each. The other four districts reported no COVID-19 deaths.

In Thanjavur, 110 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Officials said that the district administration would increase the number of samples taken daily to keep a check on the spread of the infection. Meanwhile, Tiruchi district reported 77 cases.

Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts also reflected a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. In Tiruvarur, 47 fresh cases were reported and in Pudukottai 42.

In Nagapattinam district, 33 patients tested COVID-19 positive while Ariyalur reported 24, and Karur 21. Mayiladuthurai recorded 20 COVID-19 cases while Perambalur district reported eight fresh cases, the lowest in the region.