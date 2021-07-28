Central districts report less than 300 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

28 July 2021 23:29 IST

The central region reported 282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This is the first time that the region has reported less than 300 fresh COVID-19 cases on a single day since the peak of the second wave of the viral infection. Meanwhile, according to data published by the Department of Health, five more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the central districts.

In Tiruchi district, two patients succumbed to the viral infection. One patient each died in Thanjavur, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts. The remaining five districts- Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur reported no deaths of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanjavur continued to report the highest number of cases amongst the central districts. However, a sharp dip in cases was reported as a total of 78 patients reported COVID-19 positive in the district. Tiruchi came a close second with 55.

All other districts in the region reported less than 30 fresh COVID cases.

Nagapattinam district reported 29 fresh cases an Pudukottai 27. Tiruvarur district recorded 25 fresh cases, while Mayiladuthurai reported 22 and Ariyalur 20. In Karur district, 19 patients tested COVID-19 positive, while Perambalur district continued to report the lowest number of fresh cases in the region with seven fresh cases.