693 cases, 19 deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

30 June 2021 20:43 IST

The central districts reported 693 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number of deaths reported also witnessed a decline with 19 patients succumbing to the viral infection.

All districts in the region reported less than 10 deaths. Other than Tiruchi, where eight patients succumbed to the viral infection, the other districts in the region reported five or fewer deaths. In Ariyalur, five people died of COVID-19, while, three died in Thanjavur. Tiruvarur recorded two deaths, while Perambalur reported one. No deaths were reported in Nagapattinam, Karur, and Pudukottai districts.

Tiruchi district overtook Thanjavur as the district reporting the highest number of cases in the region. A total of 205 patients reported COVID-19 while Thanjavur reported 197.

All other districts in the region reported less than 100 fresh cases. In Tiruvarur district, 71 patients tested positive, while Pudukottai reported 66. Ariyalur reported 55, while Nagapattinam reported 45.

Karur had reported a sharp dip with 32 patients testing positive for COVID-19, while Perambalur district reported 22.