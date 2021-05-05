Central region reports 2,226 fresh cases

The central region reported 2,226 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It reported 12 deaths; five of the eight districts reported at least one death.

In Thanjavur, men aged 83,78 and 77 years, and a 50-year-old woman with no pre-existing ailments and a 49-year-old woman with hypothyroidism died of COVID-19. Men aged 73 and 76 years and a woman aged 75 from Tiruchi and men aged 62 and 29 years from Nagapattinam also died of the viral infection. A 68-year-old man from Pudukottai with a history of diabetes, and another 68-year-old man from Tiruvarur also died of COVID-19.

Tiruchi district reported a marked increase in the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 652 patients who tested positive, at least two-third were from the Tiruchi Corporation limits.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam reported a sharp increase compared to the previous days with 384 fresh cases. Thanjavur recorded 320 fresh cases, while Karur reported 258 and Tiruvarur, 236. Pudukottai district reported 150 fresh cases. Both Ariyalur and Perambalur districts reported a significant increase in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases. Perambalur reported 114, almost three times the number of cases as in the previous days, and Ariyalur, 112.