Central region reports 1,571 cases

TIRUCHI

30 April 2021 21:00 IST

The central region reported 1,571 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This is the second time that the district has reported over 1,500 since the COVID-19 outbreak within a week. A large percentage of the cases surfaced in Tiruchi and Thanjavur. Six deaths were reported in the region - three in Thanjavur, and one each in Tiruchi and Pudukottai.

Two men aged 48 and 68 years, both with comorbidities of diabetes, and a 91-year-old woman who had been suffering from hypertension succumbed to COVID-19 in Thanjavur. A 54-year-old man from Ariyalur, a 65-year-old man from Karur, and a 41-year-old woman from Nagapattinam also died of the viral infection.

Tiruchi district reported 450 fresh cases of COVID-19. Officials of the district administration said that strict measures were being undertaken by the police department, revenue department, and health department to contain the spread of the viral infection and to ensure that the public followed COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur reported a further spike compared to the previous days with 352 fresh cases. Tiruvarur reported 177 fresh cases, and Nagapattinam, 161. Pudukottai district reported more than 100 fresh cases for the second consecutive day with 148 fresh cases. In Ariyalur, 73 patients tested positive while in Perambalur, 34 fresh cases were reported.