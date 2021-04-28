Central region reports 1,518 cases

TIRUCHI

28 April 2021 21:30 IST

The central region reported 1,518 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest reported so far in the region on a single day. Tiruchi district reported the highest-ever single-day spike with 480 patients reporting positive. Five deaths were reported - two in Pudukottai, and one each in Karur, Thanjavur and Tiruchi.

A 46-year-old man, with no co-morbiditie,s and an 83-year-old man, with acute respiratory distress syndrome, succumbed to COVID-19 in Pudukottai. A 55-year-old woman from Karur with a history of diabetes, a 59-year-old woman from Thanjavur with a history of coronary artery disease, and a 62-year-old man from Tiruchi, with no pre-existing ailments, also died of the viral infection.

Tiruchi district reported 480 fresh cases of COVID-19, the sharpest single-day spike reported. The district administration has pulled all stops to increase the number of beds to admit patients of the infection. Meanwhile, 30 final-year nursing students from private colleges in the district have been diverted to assist at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. ‘We have deployed them on non-COVID duty, and diverted staff nurses at the MGMGH to COVID-19 wards. Their presence will come in handy when the staff nurses need days off, need to recuperate and other assistance,’ Dean, MGMGH, K. Vanitha said.

Advertising

Advertising

While a majority of the number of cases continue to be reported in the Tiruchi city limits, many patients are asymptomatic and recover quickly, senior officials said. On Wednesday, Mill Colony in Ramji Nagar, ward number 40, was barricaded and closed as a containment zone after more than three patients tested positive in the locality.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam reported a further spike compared to the previous days with 294 fresh cases. Thanjavur recorded 287 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 154 and Karur, 125. In Pudukottai District, 98 patients tested positive while Ariyalur district recorded 62. In Perambalur, 18 fresh cases were reported.