Authorities gearing up to handle more patients

Hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are fast filling up at government tertiary care hospitals in the district as the number of cases reported is at an all-time high.

At the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, of a total available 684 beds, only 135 were vacant as of Wednesday. Of the allotted beds, 60 are in the intensive-care unit, of which only five are vacant; 311 are oxygen beds, of which 99 are vacant; and 313 are non-oxygen beds, of which 31 are vacant. The MGMGH had only last week converted the nursing students’ hostel to admit COVID-19 patients, and the students were shifted to the hostels available at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College.

A senior official of the MGMGH said that for the number of beds to increase at the hospital, more hands were required. All other departments including the Speciality Block with trauma, burns cases, and other out-patient departments were fully functional with a requirement of doctors and nurses for patient care. ‘During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, we had diverted all resources to treat COVID-19 patients. However, this time around, patients need emergency care there too,’ the source said.

The hostel is being used as a step-down ward where patients in recovery phase are being cared for. ‘If things get worse we will require more beds, especially in the ICU, but we are ready to handle it,’ the source said. The hospital also has enough oxygen supply too, they added.

Meanwhile, six COVID Care Centres were functional while Yatri Nivas and another COVID Care Centre were being prepared to accommodate asymptomatic patients.

The Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai campus, has 150 beds, Government Engineering College Sethurapatti has 600 beds, Nehru Memorial College in Thuraiyur taluk has 150 beds, SRM Medical College Hospital has 160 beds, Bishop Heber College has 500 beds and Kurinji College of Engineering and Technology in Manapparai has 150 beds, coming up to a total of 1,710 beds. Of the 1,710, only 25% of the beds were occupied, a source at the Directorate of Public Health said.

The district administration is strict about providing home quarantine options to patients and insist that they recover at the care centres. Only patients over the age of 45, all patients with comorbidities, and patients who require emergency care, including those with low oxygen levels are admitted to the Tiruchi MGMGH.