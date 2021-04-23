Central region records over 1000 cases

The central region reported 1,216 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Six of the eight districts in the region reported more than 100 fresh cases, while two districts - Thanjavur and Tiruchi - reported over 300 fresh cases each. Three deaths were reported in the region - two in Thanjavur and one in Tiruchi.

Two men aged 38 and 55, both hailing from Thanjavur with no pre-existing ailments, succumbed to the viral infection. An 81-year-old woman with a history of diabetes also died of COVID-19 in Tiruchi.

Thanjavur district reported double the number of cases than on the previous days with 333 fresh cases. Tiruchi came a close second with 320 fresh cases.

Tiruchi Collector S. Divyadharshini convened a meeting with staff and management of private nursing colleges and sought their participation in joining hands to combat the second wave of COVID-19. She asked willing institutes to permit 30 final-year nursing students to be deputed on COVID duty at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on eight-hour shifts on rotation basis.

She also convened a meeting with district and block-level health officials. Six COVID Care Centres have been readied across the district. Along with the Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus, with 150 beds and the Government Engineering College Sethurapatti with 600 beds, Nehru Memorial College in Thuraiyur with 150 beds, SRM Medical College Hospital with 160 beds, Bishop Heber College with 500 beds, Kurinji College of Engineering and Technology in Manapparai with 150 beds have been readied. Health officials have been instructed to ensure hot water facilities, and clean and disinfect the rooms including replacing bedsheets and other materials once a patient is discharged. Nutritious food and daily yoga camps have been arranged.

Nagapattinam reported 170 fresh cases while Tiruvarur reported 128, Karur 105, and Pudukottai 104. Ariyalur district reported 46 fresh cases and Perambalur 10.