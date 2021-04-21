Central region records 930 cases

The central region reported 930 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with patients from the districts of Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur recording more than 70% of them.

Five deaths were reported in the region - two each in Ariyalur and Tiruchi, and one in Nagapattinam. A 49-year-old man with no pre-existing ailments and a 60-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease, both hailing from Ariyalur, succumbed to COVID-19. Two men aged 70 and 48, both diagnosed with diabetes from Tiruchi, and an 80-year-old woman from Nagapattinam with no pre-existing ailments, succumbed to the infection.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of cases on Wednesday with 357 fresh cases. Despite the high number of fresh cases, no new areas were demarcated as containment zones, officials in the Tiruchi Corporation said. Thanjavur district reported 179, Tiruvarur, 99 and Nagapattinam, 95. Karur district also recorded a sharp spurt with 85 fresh cases.

Pudukottai district reported 62 patients testing positive and Ariyalur 43. Perambalur district reported 10 fresh cases.