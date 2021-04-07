Central region records slight dip

The central region reported 375 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a slight dip compared to the daily count reported in the past few days. Thanjavur reported 108 and Tiruchi 91 cases.

Three deaths were recorded - one each in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruchi - in the region. A 60-year-old man from Nagapattinam, with no pre-existing illnesses, a 75-year-old man from Thanjavur, and a 71-year-old man from Tiruchi, both with history of diabetes, succumbed to COVID-19.

Thanjavur reported 108 fresh cases, among which were no new clusters, senior health officials here said. In Tiruchi, 91 patients reported positive. However, most patients are asymptomatic and would recover soon, doctors here said.

Nagapattinam reported 59 fresh cases and Tiruvarur 53. In Pudukottai district, 25 patients were detected with the infection and in Karur 19.

Ariyalur recorded a sharp rise in cases with 17 patients testing positive. Perambalur recorded three fresh cases.