Cases continue to rise in the central region

The central region reported 252 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 111 of them from Thanjavur.

A death due to the viral infection was reported in Tiruvarur in the region.The victim was a 65-year-old woman with a history of chronic liver disease hailing from Tiruvarur who succumbed to the infection at a private hospital.

Thanjavur district reported 111 fresh cases, many of whom were prima y contacts of those who tested positive earlier. Three teachers and one student of a school in Kumbakonam also tested positive. Meanwhile, so far 120 patients who had tested positive at various educational institutions in Thanjavur had recovered and returned home, senior health officials said.

Tiruvarur reported 43 fresh cases and Tiruchi 37. In Nagapattinam, 32 patients reported positive and in Pudukottai, 15.

Ariyalur and Karur districts both reported seven fresh cases each. Despite a significant increase in cases in its neighbouring districts, Perambalur reported no fresh case for the second consecutive day.