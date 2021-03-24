Tiruchirapalli

160 more test positive in central region

The central region on Wednesday reported 160 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 72 of them were from Thanjavur. One death was reported in Thanjavur in the region.

A 66-year-old woman with a history of diabetes succumbed to COVID-19 at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam.

Among the 72 patients in Thanjavur were seven students from schools in Thiruvaiyaru and Thiruppanandal. The remaining were primary contacts and isolated cases, senior officials here said. As of Wednesday morning, as many as 90 students and teachers who had tested positive in the district were discharged from the Thanjavur and Tiruvarur Government Hospitals.

Nagapattinam reported a spike with 29 fresh cases and in Tiruvarur, 24. In Tiruchi, 16 patients reported positive. Six cases each were reported in Ariyalur, Karur and Pudukottai districts and one in Perambalur.

