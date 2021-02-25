40 fresh cases in central region

25 February 2021 00:12 IST

The central region on Wednesday reported 40 fresh cases of COVID-19. Two deaths were reported in Thanjavur district.

An 82-year-old man with no comorbidities and a 71-year-old man with a history of chronic kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes succumbed to COVID-19.

In Thanjavur, 15 patients tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported seven. Two patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Five cases were reported in Nagapattinam and four in Pudukottai. Three patients each tested positive in Ariyalur and Tiruvarur districts. Karur reported two fresh cases while Perambalur, one.