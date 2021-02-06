40 cases in central region

TIRUCHI

06 February 2021 19:10 IST

All districts in the central region on Saturday reported 40 fresh cases of COVID-19, a substantial decline from Friday’s count of 61. No death was reported.

Perambalur reported no fresh case for the third consecutive day. Tiruchi and Thanjavur reported 10 fresh cases each. Most patients who tested positive were local index cases, asymptomatic patients and their contacts. Ten patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged.

In Nagapattinam, nine patients tested positive while in the other five districts, less than five fresh cases were reported. Karur reported five new cases and Tiruvarur three. Among the patients who tested positive were residents from Aravakurichi, Gandhigramam and Kovilur.

Advertising

Advertising

In Pudukottai district, two patients tested positive while in Ariyalur, one fresh case was reported. The patients were all isolated cases or primary contacts.