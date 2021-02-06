40 cases in central region

All districts in the central region on Saturday reported 40 fresh cases of COVID-19, a substantial decline from Friday’s count of 61. No death was reported.
Perambalur reported no fresh case for the third consecutive day. Tiruchi and Thanjavur reported 10 fresh cases each. Most patients who tested positive were local index cases, asymptomatic patients and their contacts. Ten patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged.
In Nagapattinam, nine patients tested positive while in the other five districts, less than five fresh cases were reported. Karur reported five new cases and Tiruvarur three. Among the patients who tested positive were residents from Aravakurichi, Gandhigramam and Kovilur.
In Pudukottai district, two patients tested positive while in Ariyalur, one fresh case was reported. The patients were all isolated cases or primary contacts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath