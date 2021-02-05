61 more test positive in central region

TIRUCHI

05 February 2021 19:19 IST

The central region on Friday recorded 61 cases for COVID-19. It recorded one death in Thanjavur, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. A 68-year-old man who had been suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome died at a private hospital.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts reported 20 fresh cases. Thanjavur reported a sharp increase as only three cases were reported in the district on Thursday. Contact tracing is on and source of the infection will be identified, officials here said.

Meanwhile, two patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged. The remaining six districts in the region reported less than 10 fresh cases.

Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur recorded eight cases each. In Ariyalur, three patients tested positive. One patient each tested positive in Karur and Pudukottai. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents from Chinna Dharapuram and Ganapathipalayam. Perambalur district reported no fresh case for the second consecutive day.