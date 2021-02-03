Tiruchirapalli

65 test positive

The central region on Wednesday reported 65 fresh cases of COVID-19 and death was reported in Nagapattinam.A 67-year-old man with a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome succumbed to the viral infection at a private hospital. Thanjavur reported 30 fresh cases on Monday. Tiruchi and Nagapattinam reported 10 fresh cases each.

The other five districts reported less than 10 fresh cases.

Karur reported seven cases. In Tiruvarur district, four patients tested positive while in Pudukottai, two fresh cases were reported.

