53 more test positive in central region

TIRUCHI

02 February 2021 19:35 IST

Fifty-three more persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the Central region on Tuesday. No death was recorded in the region in the bulletin issued by the Health Department for the day.

Five of the eight districts in the region recorded less than 10 cases while there was no fresh case in Perambalur. Only Tiruchi and Thanjavur recorded new cases in double digits. While 18 persons tested positive for the virus in Thanjavur, the results of a dozen patients returned positive in Tiruchi.

Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts reported four fresh cases each. Karur added six new cases and Tiruvarur five.

As on Tuesday, there were 108 active cases, including those in home treatment, in Tiruchi district, 86 in Thanjavur, 59 in Nagapattinam, 52 in Tiruvarur, 40 in Pudukottai, 33 in Karur, 20 in Ariyalur and six in Perambalur.