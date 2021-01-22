50 fresh cases in central region

The central districts on Friday recorded 50 fresh cases of COVID-19. The region recorded no COVID-related death, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

All districts in the region reported less than 15 fresh cases. Tiruchi reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases for the viral infection. Among the patients were isolated asymptomatic cases, senior health officials in the region said.

“The total active cases in the district are less than 80. We are witnessing a gradual decrease,” they said. Four patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam reported 10 cases while Tiruvarur reported eight.

In Thanjavur, seven fresh cases were reported while both Karur and Ariyalur reported an equal number of cases with five patients testing positive. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses.

Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were inter-district travellers from Chennai.

In Pudukottai, two fresh cases were reported, while in Perambalur, no fresh case was reported for another consecutive day.

Meanwhile, a total of 221 throat swabs were lifted from people with COVID-19 symptoms and primary contacts and sent to the microbiology laboratory for processing.