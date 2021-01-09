92 fresh cases in central region

TIRUCHI

09 January 2021 21:04 IST

The central region on Saturday recorded a slight increase in COVID-19 cases with a total of 92 patients testing positive. The region had reported 73 cases on Friday. Perambalur district reported no fresh case.

A 67-year-old woman from Thanjavur, who had been suffering from diabetes, coronary artery disease an chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, succumbed to the infection at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, accounting for the only death in the region on Saturday as per the bulleting issued by the Health Department.

Tiruchi reported 27 fresh cases, while Thanjavur 22. Most patients who tested positive were local index cases, asymptomatic patients and their contacts. Sixteen patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Advertising

Advertising

All other districts reported less than 20 fresh cases. In Nagapattinam, 19 patients reported positive. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts.

In Tiruvarur, nine patients reported positive for COVID-19 while Pudukottai and Karur districts reported six each. Residents from Pallapalayam, Gandhigramam and interdistrict travellers from Coimbatore and Tiruchi were among those who tested positive in Karur.

Ariyalur reported three fresh cases while in Perambalur no new COVID-19 patients tested positive. Meanwhile, a total of 253 throat swabs were lifted from primary contacts and patients with symptoms and sent to the testing facility in Perambalur for processing.

The microbiology laboratory at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College marked the processing of three lakh samples for COVID-19 testing on Friday. The lab was given approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research on March 24 and has since gained expertise in the processing of viral samples.

Led by Lakshmi Kandasamy, Head in-charge, Department of Microbiology, the team has made rapid strides. With the addition of more staff, RNA extractors and RT-PCR machines, the work became more streamlined, Dr. Lakshmi said.