Central region records 89 fresh cases

16 December 2020 21:37 IST

The central region on Wednesday recorded 89 fresh cases of COVID-19. No COVID-19 death was reported in the region according to the bulletin released by the State Health Department.

All districts in the region reported less than 25 fresh cases for the viral infection on Wednesday. Tiruchi reported 25 fresh cases, a slight spike for the viral infection among whom were primary contacts and isolated cases with no history of travel or contacts. Meanwhile, 13 patients who were being treated at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for COVID were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Wednesday.

Thanjavur reported 16 fresh cases while Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam reported 15 cases each. Among them were patients with a history of respiratory illnesses, primary contacts and local index cases.

Pudukottai reported nine cases and Karur eight. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Pugalur, Vengampatti among other localities.

In Ariyalur, one patient tested positive while in Perambalur no fresh case was reported.