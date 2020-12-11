99 new cases and two deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

11 December 2020 20:37 IST

The central region on Friday recorded 99 new cases of COVID-19. Two deaths were reported in Thanjavur.

A 56-year-old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension and a 67-year-old man who had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, both hailing from Thanjavur, died of the viral infection, says the Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported a slight spike in cases with 28 patients testing positive for the infection. Among them were primary contacts and asymptomatic patients traced through fever camps. Meanwhile, four patients, who had been admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment, were discharged after recovery on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanjavur too reported a slight increase in the number of cases reported with 25 patients testing positive. A total of 43 patients, who were undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged on Friday. Meanwhile, all other districts in the region reported less than 20 fresh cases.

In Nagapattinam, 17 patients reported positive while in Pudukottai, a sharp decline, with 10 fresh cases, was reported. Patients in both districts were people with a history of respiratory illnesses, primary and secondary contacts, and local index cases.

Tiruvarur recorded nine fresh cases for the viral infection while Karur recorded eight new patients. The cases were primary contacts of patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses. In Karur, the patients who tested positive were residents of Gandhigramam and Maravapalayam among other localities.

In Ariyalur, two patients tested positive while Perambalur recorded no new cases. Meanwhile, 423 fresh throat swabs were lifted from contacts and patients showing symptoms in Perambalur and sent for testing.