Drop in cases and no deaths

The central region on Wednesday recorded a further dip in COVID-19 cases with 107 patients testing positive for the viral infection. No death was reported in the region according to the health bulletin released by the State Health Department.

All districts in the region reported below 25 fresh cases for the viral infection on Wednesday. Thanjavur and Nagapattinam reported an equal number of cases with only 21 patients testing positive in each district. Among them were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

Tiruvarur reported 18 fresh cases, while Tiruchi reported 17 cases reflecting a significant decline over the last week. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and those with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, five patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Wednesday.

In Karur, 15 fresh cases for the viral infection was recorded. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Pugalur, Kulithalai and Gandhigramam. Pudukottai reported a sharp decline in the number of cases on Wednesday, with nine patients testing positive.

In Ariyalur, five patients tested positive, while in Perambalur, one patient tested positive for COVID-19, recording a sharp fall in cases in the two districts.

Among the five who tested positive in Ariyalur were three residents of Ariyalur block, and two from Thirumanur block. Meanwhile, 405 new throat swabs were lifted in Perambalur while 440 were lifted in Ariyalur and sent to testing facilities in the districts for processing.