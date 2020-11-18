139 fresh cases in central region

31 patients test positive in Tiruchi district

The central districts on Wednesday recorded a further drop in COVID-19 cases with 139 patients testing positive for the viral infection. No COVID-19 death was reported in the region on Wednesday, according to the health bulletin released by the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, a total of 38 patients tested positive in Nagapattinam, which reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region. Among them were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

In Tiruchi, 31 patients tested positive, indicating a further dip in fresh cases. Patients in the district were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. A total of 11 patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Wednesday.

All other districts reported below 30 cases. Thanjavur reported a sharp drop with 24 fresh cases for the viral infection while Tiruvarur reported 21 new cases. Patients in both cases were local index cases with no travel or contact history, or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Meanwhile, in Karur, 13 patients, including residents from Gandhigramam, Valayudhampalayam, Vengamedu and Rajapuram tested positive. Inter-district travellers from Tiruchi and Dindigul too, tested positive for COVID-19.

Pudukottai reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases where nine fresh cases were reported. Patients in the district were primary contacts and local index cases with no history of travel or contacts. Patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses also tested positive.

Two patients tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur, one patient tested positive for COVID-19, recording a sharp fall in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring districts.