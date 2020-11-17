Further dip in fresh cases

Fresh cases of COVID-19 dipped further in central districts on Tuesday.
According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, 140 patients tested positive for the virus in central region on Tuesday.
The number of fresh cases dropped to less than 30 in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts that had witnessed surge in cases till a few weeks ago. Thanjavur registered the maximum number of cases with 29 patients testing positive for COVID-19 followed by Tiruvarur district with 28. Nagapattinam and Karur recorded 25 and 20 cases respectively. The daily case count in Tiruchi was 22. Ariyalur and Pudukottai recorded seven and nine cases respectively. None tested positive in Perambalur district.
No casualty was reported in any district in central region on Tuesday. Significantly, the region recorded more discharges than admission to the hospitals. According to the bulletin, a total of 253 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged in various hospitals in the region. Maximum number of discharges was recorded in Tiruchi with the return of 56 patients to their homes followed by 40 discharges in Thanjavur. It was 37 in Karur, 38 in Nagapattinam and 37 in Tiruvarur.
