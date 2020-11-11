Central region records 206 fresh cases

Nagapattinam registers the highest number of cases in the region

The central districts recorded 206 COVID-19 cases for the viral infection on Wednesday, a significant dip since Tuesday’s 247. Three deaths - one each in Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi - were reported.

A 45-year-old man suffering from acute respiratory failure from Pudukottai, a 30-year-old woman with a fibroid complicating pregnancy and septic shock in Tiruvarur and a 68-year-old male from Tiruchi with co-morbidity of diabetes died of the viral infection on Wednesday.

Nagapattinam recorded the highest number of cases in the region, with 42 patients testing positive for the infection. There was a slight increase in the number of patients in the district compared to the previous days. Among them were primary contacts and interdistrict travellers. Thanjavur meanwhile recorded 41 new cases for COVID-19.

Tiruchi reported 39 new patients testing positive for the viral infection while Pudukottai reported 27 fresh cases. Patients in both districts were primary contacts, patients with a history of respiratory illnesses and local index cases. Meanwhile, a total of eight patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Tiruvarur and Karur districts reported an equal number of COVID cases on Wednesday with 23 patients reporting positive. In Karur, the patients included residents of Puliyur, Anna Nagar and Gandhigramam tested positive for the viral infection. Interdistrict travellers from Dindigul and Thanjavur too reported positive.

In Ariyalur, seven COVID-19 cases were reported while in Perambalur four patients reported positive for COVID-19.

Among the seven in Ariyalur were two patients from Andimadam, and one each from Ariyalur, Thirumanur, Sendurai, Jayankondam and Jayankondam urban. Meanwhile, the total number of containment zones were reduced to 10 across the district.

In Perambalur, among the four patients who tested positive, two hailed from the Ariyalur block and one each from Veppanthattai and Alathur. Meanwhile, a total of 484 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for processing.