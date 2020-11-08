Marginal decrease in COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

08 November 2020 21:50 IST

The central region recorded 232 fresh cases of COVID-19 virus on Sunday as against 238 cases on Saturday.

According to the medical bulletin of the State Heath Department issued on Sunday, a 61-year-old woman suffering from coronary artery disease, diabetes and hypertension succumbed to COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital, Pudukottai.

Among the central districts, Thanjavur remained the district with the highest number of cases for the last few days with 45 patients testing positive. Among those who tested positive were local cases with no contact history and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi and Nagapattinam recorded an equal number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Patients who tested positive in all three districts were frontline workers, employees at various organisations, primary contacts, and local cases with no travel or contact history. Some patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses and asymptomatic patients also tested positive. A total of 10 patients, eight of whom hailed from Tiruchi, were discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Sunday after recovering from the viral infection.

In Karur, 28 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among them were patients who hailed from Kulithalai, Thanthonrimalai and Pasupathipalayam.

A total of 25 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai, a steady decline over the last few days.

Meanwhile, 12 patients tested positive in Ariyalur while eight patients tested positive in Perambalur. Patients with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses, local cases and inter-district travellers tested positive for COVID-19 in both districts.

In Perambalur, three cases hailed from the Perambalur block, two each from Veppanthattai and Veppur and one from Alathur. Meanwhile, 428 new swabs were lifted from people with contact history, residents in containment zones and people with symptoms of the viral infection and sent for testing.