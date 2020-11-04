Slight surge in cases in central region

The number of patients, who tested positive in the central districts, saw a slight surge with 246 fresh cases reported for the infection on Wednesday. Only two deaths, both in Nagapattinam, were reported, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 64-year-old woman with co-morbidity of diabetes and a 57-year-old woman with a pre-existing condition of coronary artery disease and had undergone a bypass grafting, succumbed to COVID-19 in Nagapattinam.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur district reported the highest number of infections in the region with a slight spike in cases. A total of 54 patients tested positive for the viral infection, among which were primary contacts, patients with a history of respiratory illnesses and asymptomatic patients identified at fever camps. On Wednesday, 47 patients who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital were discharged after fully recovering.

Tiruchi reported 45 fresh cases of which many hailed from existing containment zones or were isolated cases. A total of seven patients, including four who hailed from Tiruchi, were discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Wednesday after recovering from the viral infection.

Tiruvarur reported 37 fresh cases while Pudukottai recorded 25 cases for COVID-19 among which were local index cases with no history of travel or contacts and primary contacts of patients who tested positive earlier.

Nagapattinam and Karur districts too reported a slight spike with 35 and 34 new cases for the infection respectively. Patients in both districts were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses. The patients in Karur included residents of Kadavur, Vegamedu among other localities. Travellers from Tiruchi, too, tested positive in Karur.

In Ariyalur, nine patients reported positive while in Perambalur, seven tested positive. Among the seven in Perambalur, two hailed from the Perambalur block, one from Veppanthattai and two each from Veppur and Alathur blocks. A total of 397 new throat swabs were lifted at the various government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent to the lab for testing for COVID-19.