23 October 2020 21:06 IST

Thanjavur continues to record the highest number of cases

The central districts on Friday recorded a sharp drop in fresh COVID-19 cases with 267 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Meanwhile, three deaths, one each in Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur were recorded in the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 50-year-old man with a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome from Nagapattinam, an 80-year-old man from Pudukottai, who had been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and a 70-year-old man from Tiruvarur, with co-morbidity of diabetes, succumbed to the viral infection on Friday.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur continued to record the highest number of cases in the central region, despite reporting a significant drop in the number of patients testing positive. A total of 78 patients tested positive; they were primary contacts of those who tested positive and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI).

Both Tiruchi and Tiruvarur districts recorded 53 fresh cases for the viral infection, a drop in numbers over recent days. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and local index cases with no contact or travel history.

Meanwhile, Karur recorded a significant drop in cases with only 26 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Of the 22 were residents from Thanthonrimalai, Vengamedu, Thogamalai among other localities.

In Pudukottai, 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Many patients were those without any contact or travel history, official sources said.

In Nagapattinam, a sharp drop in cases was recorded on Friday. Among 18 patients who tested positive were patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses.

In Ariyalur, 11 patients- two hailing from Ariyalur town, two from Sendurai, one from T. Palur, one from Andimadam and five from Jayankondam tested positive for the viral infection.

Perambalur recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases for the viral infection of which two hailed from Perambalur block. Meanwhile, one hailed from Veppanthattai, two from Veppur and none from Alathur blocks. Meanwhile, a total of 490 fresh throat swabs were lifted and sent to the testing facility.

Two lakh tests

The Microbiology Department of the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Friday completed two lakh RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. While the lab began testing for COVID-19 with a single RT-PCR machine on March 24, they now have four machines and a well-trained team of technicians led by Head In-charge, K. Lakshmi. ‘We have assigned separate responsibilities to each of the members. Some process the results, some upload and analyse them. The work is entirely streamlined,’ Dr. Lakshmi said. At least 1800 samples are processed everyday.