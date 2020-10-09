Central districts record 631 cases

The region registers only two deaths

Central districts on Friday recorded 631 cases for COVID-19, an increase over Tuesday’s tally 559. However, the region recorded only two deaths, one from Ariyalur and Thanjavur.

A 57-year-old man from Ariyalur and a 58-year-old man from Thanjavur both suffering from systemic hypertension and diabetes succumbed to the viral infection on Friday.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur continued to record a high number of cases, with 240 patients testing positive for the infection. A staff nurse from the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, two assistant engineers at the Public Works Department, a doctor on COVID duty at the Tiruvarur Medical College, a doctor and a staff nurse at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, nine beneficiaries of the National Rural Employee Guarantee Scheme were among those who tested positive.

Tiruvarur recorded 113 new cases, an increase over the past few days, while in Tiruchi, 81 patients tested positive for the infection. Of the 81 in Tiruchi, around 50 hailed from within the city limits and belonged to existing containment zones. They were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. “No new containment zones have been added in the last week. A total of 12 containment zones currently exist,” S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner said.

In Pudukottai, 69 patients tested positive for the viral infection on Friday while in Nagapattinam, 51 fresh cases were reported. Patients in both districts were local index cases with no history of travel or contacts who tested positive earlier.

A total of 36 patients tested positive in Ariyalur while Karur recorded a slight drop in cases with 34 patients testing positive for the viral infection. In Ariyalur, five hailed from Ariyalur, four from Thirumanur, four from Sendhurai, three from T.Palur, four from Andimadam and 11 from Jayankondam.

In Karur, residents from Gandhigramam, Vengamedu, and Thanthonrimalai were among those who tested positive. Meanwhile, in Perambalur, seven patients tested positive. Of the seven patients, two hailed from the Perambalur block, two from Veppanthattai, one from Veppur and two from Alathur blocks.