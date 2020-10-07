Central region records more cases

TIRUCHI

07 October 2020 21:27 IST

The central region on Wednesday recorded 664 fresh cases of COVID-19, an increase over Tuesday’s count of 616. The region recorded seven deaths, two each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur and one each in Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.

In Nagapattinam, a 74-year-old woman suffering from diabetes, and a 42-year-old man, suffering from chronic kidney disease and hypertension, succumbed to the viral infection. Men aged 64 and 50, both suffering from pneumonia, died of the viral infection in Thanjavur, and a 60-year-old man from Ariyalur, suffering from coronary artery disease, died of COVID-19.

A 64-year-old man from Pudukottai, suffering from multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, and another 64-year-old man from Tiruvarur with a history of diabetes succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Thanjavur continued to record a high number of cases, with 242 patients testing positive for the infection. Among them were 18 beneficiaries of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, a policeman, a village health nurse at Thelungankudikadu, a house surgeon at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, six employees of a private hospital.

Tiruvarur recorded 104 new cases, an increase over the past few days, while in Tiruchi, 86 patients tested positive for the infection. Of the 86 in Tiruchi, many hailed from existing containment zones and were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Pudukottai, 78 patients tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday while in Nagapattinam, 52 patients reported positive. Patients in both districts were local cases with no history of travel or contacts who tested positive earlier.

In Karur, 60 patients, including residents of Gandhigramam, Vengamedu, Kavundampalayam and Thanthonrimalai tested positive for the viral infection.

A total of 35 patients tested positive in Ariyalur, of which five hailed from Ariyalur, five from Thirumanur, two from Sendhurai, two from T.Palur, five from Andimadam and 13 from Jayankondam. The addition of the 35 patients further increased the total number of COVID-19 recorded in the district to 3991.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, seven patients tested positive. Of the seven patients, three hailed from the Perambalur block, two from Veppanthattai, one from Veppur and one from Alathur blocks.