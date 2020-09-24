727 new cases in central region

The central region on Thursday recorded 727 new COVID-19 cases, reflecting a sharp increase from Wednesday’s 598.

Thanjavur, Turuvarur and Tiruchi recorded a spike in cases. Five deaths - two in Thanjavur and one each in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karur were recorded, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 77-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman died in Thanjavur while in Tiruvarur, a 22-year-old woman, with a history of diabetes, succumbed to the infection. In Nagapattinam, a 62-year-old woman, with a history of diabetes, and in Karur, a 92-year-old man, with no pre-existing conditions, died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur recorded more number of cases with 190 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Among them were two employees including a paediatrician at the Government Raja Mirasudhar Hospital, a policeman at the Ayyampettai police station, a bill collector with the Thanjavur municipal corporation and six employees of a private hospital.

A total of 143 patients tested positive in Tiruvarur, while 112 patients tested positive in Pudukottai. Patients in both districts were local contacts and patients with a history of influenza-like illnesses.

In Tiruchi, 126 patients reported positive for COVID-19, an increase over the last few days. No new containment zones have been created over the last week while the patients testing positive are those with symptoms of influenza-like illnesses and local index cases.

Karur too recorded an increase with 61 fresh cases. Patients hailed from Gandhigramam, Amman Nagar, Thanthonimalai among other locations. Inter-district travellers from Tiruchi and Dindigul tested positive.

A total of 46 patients reported positive in Nagapattinam, many of whom were primary contacts of those who had tested positive earlier, and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Ariyalur, 28 patients tested positive for COVID-19. Two more containment zones were added in the district, increasing the total number of such zones in the district to 40. Meanwhile, In Perambalur, 21 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among the 21 were seven from the Perambalur block, five from Veppanthattai, six from Veppur and three from Alathur blocks.