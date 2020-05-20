328 from Delhi test negative for virus

Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar felicitates a woman for her successful recovery from COVID-19 at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

TIRUCHI

20 May 2020 21:24 IST

Six from Pudukottai and one from Thanjavur test positive

All the 328 passengers, who returned to Tiruchi in a Shramik special train from New Delhi on Monday, have tested negative for COVID-19 and were sent to their hometowns in special buses arranged by the district administration on Wednesday.

Of the 328, 43 hailed from Tiruchi while the rest belonged to 24 other districts including Erode, Karur and Dharmapuri, officials said. All of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi and were stranded there. The passengers who travelled on May 18 had been accommodated at a private college which had been converted into a quarantine facility. After test results determined that the travellers were all negative for COVID-19, preparations to send them home were made and officials in the districts concerned were informed of their arrivals. All of them have been asked to self-isolate themselves for at least 14 days.

Meanwhile, seven patients, six from Pudukottai and one from Thanjavur, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while 16 people, hailing from Ariyalur and Perambalur districts recovered from the infection and returned home.

In Pudukottai, six patients, all returned from Maharashtra, tested positive for the infection here. Of the six, five hail from Pudukottai district while the sixth patient arrived at Pudukottai but originally hails from Sivaganga. The patients have been admitted to the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Hospital in Pudukottai. With this, the hospital has seven active cases.

Officials here said that 3,179 people were received by the district administration over the last few weeks from other States. The people were immediately kept in home quarantine. A total of 179 people are being monitored at 23 quarantine facilities.

In Thanjavur, a woman staff member of a court tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Wednesday.

According to sources, the samples taken from her during the special camp for judicial service personnel turned out positive. She was admitted at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, 16 people hailing from Ariyalur and Perambalur districts were discharged from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Wednesday. The patients who had recovered were sent to their respective hometowns in ‘108’ ambulances.

As on Wednesday, nine patients, two from Tiruchi and seven from Perambalur, are undergoing treatment at the MGMGH and will soon be discharged, officials here said.

In Ariyalur district, only seven active cases remain, among the total 355 positive cases. The quarantine facility centre and the COVID Care centres are empty as all patients have been discharged. However, 35 new samples, two from the Ariyalur GH and 33 from various Primary Healthcare Centres were lifted and have been sent to the Tiruchi K.A.P Viswanatham Government Medical College for testing.