COVID vaccine to be administered Statewide at 307 locations on Jan 16: Health Minister

PUDUKOTTAI:

12 January 2021 16:52 IST

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Tuesday said that necessary steps have been taken to administer COVID -19 vaccine at 307 locations across the State on January 16 in the first phase.

Six lakh frontline warriors have been identified and pre-registered as per Central government guidelines for administration of the vaccine, Mr. Vijayabaskar told reporters at Viralimalai in the district.

The vaccine would be administered on January 16 to only those who were pre-registered, he said, adding that Tamil Nadu had received 5.36 lakh Covishield vaccines from the Central government. The vaccines would be dispatched to 10 regional vaccine centres and from thereon to every district by duly following safety measures. Tamil Nadu had also been allocated 20,000 Covaxin vials which would reach the State soon.

An overall allotment of 5.56 lakh COVID vaccines has been made for Tamil Nadu. Comprehensive measures have been taken to administer the vaccine as per the Centre's guidelines, the Minister said,adding that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would inaugurate the vaccination process.

The Minister said the Centre had clearly informed that COVID -19 vaccines were 100 % safe and would not have any side-effects. The decision to administer the vaccine to the frontline warriors was taken only after good results emerged from various clinical trials. The vaccines would be administered to the public in a phased manner by duly following the guidelines. The Minister said it was because of the strategy of the Chief Minister that COVID-19 spread was under control in the State. The number of positive cases had come down slowly to the stage of below 800 cases per day in the State.