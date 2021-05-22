COVID deaths soar in Nagapattinam

22 May 2021 19:48 IST

NAGAPATTINAM

As the number of deaths and fresh cases of COVID-19 patients continued to soar in the district, the administration has taken urgent measures to meet the requirements of beds and oxygen beds.

The district reported an average of 600 fresh cases and recorded as many as 16 deaths on Friday.

The increase in the number of deaths is due to the sharp increase in the number of cases, and the late reportage of symptoms, senior officials said. The district administration has begun work to increase the number of oxygen-support beds in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, A. Liakath Ali, District Epidemiologist, said that the reason for the shortage in beds was that patients who did not need medical attention had been occupying it. "In a state of panic, they rush to the hospital and admit themselves. Only about 10-15% of the patients who test positive in a district require immediate medical attention with oxygen support and ventilation," he said.

Meanwhile, 200 normal beds have been readied at Srinivasa Subbaraya Polytechnic College (SSPC), and another place in Mayiladuthurai. As many as 100 oxygen concentrators were donated to the district, plans are being made to include oxygen-support beds in all Covid Care Centres.

The district has taken a multipronged approach in the treatment of patients. For patients who are in Stage I- mild infection with the blood-oxygenation level of over 94, home isolation is advised. "Village Health Nurses, block-level officers monitor their health on a daily basis, check their oxygen levels using an oximeter," Dr. Ali said. Stage II is moderate patients who will be treated at Primary Healthcare Centres itself. "We are also looking to increase the number of beds at Keezhvelur and a few other PHCs," he said.

Stage III is patients who require immediate medical attention and need to be rushed to a hospital. "Only these patients will be brought to the District Headquarters Hospital at Nagapattinam or the government hospitals in Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi," he added.