COVID cases on the decline in central region

Perambalur reports no new cases

The central districts on Monday recorded a further drop in COVID-19 cases with 137 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Perambalur reported no new cases for the viral infection for the first time over the last few months. The only death reported was in Karur district.

A 58-year-old man suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, and respiratory failure died of the viral infection in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, a total of 34 patients tested positive in Thanjavur among which were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

All other districts reported cases below 30 on Monday. In Tiruchi, 26 patients tested positive, indicating a further dip in fresh cases, while in Tiruvarur 23 patients tested positive. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. A total of four patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Monday.

In Karur, 22 patients, including residents from Thanthonrimalai, Gandhi Nagar tested positive. Inter-district travellers, too, tested positive.

In Nagapattinam, 17 patients tested positive while in Pudukottai, 12 fresh cases were reported. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and local index cases with no history of travel or contacts. Patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses also tested positive.

A total of three patients tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur, no new cases were reported.