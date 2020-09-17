COVID Care Centre established at Government Engineering College

It will accommodate aysmptomatic COVID-19 patients

The district administration has set up a 600-bedded COVID Care Centre at the Government Engineering College at Sethurapatti on the outskirts of the city for accommodating asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

The college campus was used as a quarantine centre to accommodate overseas returnees during the initial stages of the spread of the virus. Upon arrival from foreign countries, the returnees, who opted for free accommodation, were taken to the college. They were accommodated in the hostels of the institution.

But, it was hardly used after July and August months. With the creation of more facilities, the college has now been made a special COVID Care Centre. All twin share rooms of the hostel have been provided with new cots and beds. They can accommodate 300 patients. In addition, 300 beds have been established in the halls on the campus.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that all basic facilities to ensure comfortable stay for the patients had been created at the college. The aspect of privacy to the patients had also been taken care of. “The green and clean atmosphere with good airflow is an added advantage to the patients to feel comfortable while being treated at the centre. They will not feel that they are in hospital,” said a senior revenue official.

As per the existing arrangement, Mr. Sivarasu said that COVID-19 positive patients would be taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for screening. Depending upon the level of infection, the patients would be admitted to the hospital. If the patients were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, they would be shifted to the COVID care centre at the Khajamalai campus of the Bharathidasan university. It could accommodate 300 patients. If the centre turns full, patients would be given accommodation at the Sethurapatti college.

“The arrangement has been made as a precautionary step. The number of fresh cases is under control and shows sign of gradual decline. The facility at Sethurapatti will come in handy if there is a sudden surge in the fresh cases,” Mr. Sivarasu said.

Besides allopathy doctors, he added that Siddha and Ayurvedic practitioners would visit the centre regularly to treat the patients. If they developed complications, they would be shifted to the MGMGH. Arrangements were put in place to provide quality vegetarian and non vegetarian food to the patients as per the treatment protocol.