In a significant decrease from the past few days, 149 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the central districts on Monday. Four deaths — one each in Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi — were also reported by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi had the highest number of new infections, with 34 persons testing positive on Monday. Thanjavur district had 33 new cases. The districts of Karur and Tiruvarur both had 19 fresh cases each, while Nagapattinam reported 18.

Eleven persons tested positive in Pudukottai, while 10 new infections were recorded in Ariyalur district. In the single digit tally, Mayiladuthurai had three new cases, and Perambalur had the lowest, with two fresh infections.