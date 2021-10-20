Central districts report dip in cases

The central region reported 179 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Five deaths due to the viral infection were registered. Two patients succumbed to the illness in Tiruchi while one each died in Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts.

Thanjavur district reported a notable dip in the number of cases. On Wednesday, 51 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 44 fresh cases of COVID-19. The other seven districts in the region reported less than 30 fresh cases.

In Tiruvarur, 23 patients reported COVID-19 positive, and in Karur, 19. Nagapattinam reported 16 fresh cases and Pudukottai, 11. Mayiladuthurai reported a significant dip with nine fresh cases, while Ariyalur reported four. Perambalur continued to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases with two fresh cases on Wednesday.