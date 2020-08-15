COVID-19 warriors honoured on I-Day

Celebration subdued with cancellation of cultural events and absence of spectators

Honouring of frontline warriors engaged in the fight against COVID-19 was the highlight of the 74th Independence Day celebrations across the central region on Saturday.

With cancellation of cultural events, the celebrations were subdued and conducted in line with government guidelines such as adherence to physical distancing. Also, there were no spectators from among the general public.

Collector S. Sivarasu hoisted the national flag at a simple but majestic ceremony held at the Armed Reserve police grounds in the city.

Accompanied by T. Jayachandran, Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Mr. Sivarasu inspected and accepted the guard of honour by the Armed Reserve police personnel.

As a token of appreciation for the hard work towards treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Collector presented certificate of appreciation to 98 frontline workers.

Doctors and nurses of K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College, sanitary workers of Tiruchi Corporation, drivers of 108 ambulances were among those who received the certificates for their meritorious service.

In order to avoid the risk of spread of COVID-19, officials visited the houses of freedom fighters and presented shawls for their contribution to the freedom struggle.

H.H. Jayaram. Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, J. Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, and others took part in the function.

Civic chief hoists flag

At a function held at Tiruchi City Corporation, its Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian hoisted the national flag. Officers and employees of the civic body participated. Sanitary and health workers of the Corporation were honoured with appreciation certificates for their contribution to check COVID-19 virus.

Celebration at BDU

Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University P. Manisankar presided over the Independence Day celebrations and hoisted the national flag on Palkalaiperur campus. G. Gopinath, Registrar and senior officials of the university participated.

As a mark of completion of 100 years of its establishment, a 100 feet high flag mast was commissioned at National College by M. Somasundaram, Managing Director, Amman Try, Tiruchi. K. Ragunathan, secretary and R. Sundararaman, Principal, were among those participated.

The flag mast was established with the support of Life Insurance Corporation, alumni, students and staff, according to a press release.

S. Uma, Director, National Research Centre for Banana, hoisted the national flag at its campus. COVID 19 warriors, including doctors, were felicitated at both institutions.